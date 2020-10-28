Guest opinion: Daines has been a champion for Montana beef

Senator Steve Daines has been a champion for the agriculture industries in Montana and the nation since he took office in 2015.

Recently, there was an article in the Billings Gazette that, in my opinion, allowed three Democratic, non-Montana Stockgrowers Association members to take cheap shots at the sitting senator and his accomplishments, along with attacking the oldest livestock association in the state of Montana.

I also noticed that contradicting information was provided, on the third page, to show that the author of the article wanted it to be fair and unbiased.

I feel there was not enough said about the hard work and steadfastness that our Sen. Steve Daines has shown to the agricultural industry in this article.

I am writing this OpEd to set the facts straight on the work on trade agreements that I, as an officer of the Montana Stockgrowers Association, worked on with United States Senator Steve Daines.