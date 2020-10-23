Guest opinion: Daines is a hero to the ag community

I usually try not to get political in my views and comments, but after reading a front page, Billings Gazette article published Saturday, October 17, 2020 titled ‘Democrats brand beef deal a Daines blunder,’ I felt the need to respond. The article bashed our Senator Steve Daines and shared multiple untruths.
Contrary to the article and in Senator Daines’ and Fred Wacker’s defense, the ‘China Beef Deal’ is not dead. In fact, U.S. beef sales to China were up 121 percent this year alone. Many high-quality Montana calves and yearlings were in that mix.
Both of our current U.S. senators representing Montana, Senator Daines and Senator Tester, have done an outstanding job fighting for not only those of us in production agriculture, but for all of us as consumers as well through the past year — and it’s been a tough one.
Since the Holcomb, Kansas packing plant fire and the havoc that followed the COVID-19 outbreak, there have been some glaring issues regarding fairness and competition at the meatpacking level of the beef industry.
The processing sector of the beef supply chain is highly concentrated — four main packers control over 80% of the beef market in the U.S., two of which are foreign-owned. Following the aforementioned events, we saw retail beef cutout, or the beef going out the backdoor of the packing house destined for consumers, sore to record high prices. All the while, fed cattle prices fell out of bed. At times, the packers were making $2,500 to $3,000 per carcass. As you can see, the producer and the consumer were getting the boots put to them.
I called Senator Daines back in mid-March and explained this critical issue to him, pleading that something must be done to bring about some change to this problem. On March 20, 2020, Senator Daines and three other senators from North Dakota and South Dakota sent a letter to the Department of Justice Attorney General Bill Barr, demanding an investigation into continued allegations of price fixing by the big four packers and a thorough examination of the current structure of the beef meatpacking industry for compliance with U.S. antitrust law.
Senator Daines is the single senator who initiated this letter which absolutely changed the mindset of the packer. We saw fed cattle jump $15 to $20 in a very short time frame after this letter was sent to the Justice Department. Folks, I don’t know if you realize the amount of COURAGE it took for Senator Daines to send this letter but I will say, we have waited a lifetime for a Senator to have the guts to do so. Every producer, every feeder, and every consumer, not just in Montana but across the entire United States, owes Senator Daines a big THANK YOU.
I have come to know Senator Daines as a man with a whole lot of common sense, a man that is very result-oriented, and a man that believes in America. I am sick of politics and the constant bashing. Democrat or Republican, when an elected official does something good for the people and the country, they should hear about it in a POSITIVE way. In my mind, in the next 5 to 10 years, Senator Steve Daines from Montana will go down as an American hero amongst the ag community.
Joe Goggins is the owner and operator of Public Auction Yards in Billings.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!