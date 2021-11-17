Guest opinion: Daines needs to protect Montana's Blackfoot River

By the time I again began spending months in western Montana, the Blackfoot fished better than when I was a boy. The river has been a family affair ever since my grandfather leased a plot on Seeley Lake from the U.S. Forest Service in 1921 and built the log cabin we still use 100 years later, an easy drive from the Blackfoot. I could pack a hunk of hard chocolate for energy, spend hours mostly alone on the river, and reliably hook a rainbow, cutthroat or brown trout big enough to have been the highlight of a season when I was a kid.

Today, the Blackfoot faces growing threats from overuse and climate change. Use of the Blackfoot — mainly boats loaded with fisherfolk and sightseers — was up 40 percent last year compared with the year before, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP), a state agency. The pandemic has pushed up numbers, but “loving the Blackfoot to death,” as it’s called, was an issue before COVID-19 hit.

This year, climate change brought a perfect storm of low snowpack, drought, record-breaking heat and low water flows that exerted enormous pressure on fisheries that already were under stress from overuse. To ease the pressure on the trout populations, FWP imposed restrictions that closed many of Montana’s rivers to fishing at the peak of the summer.