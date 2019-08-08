The greatest irony of Sen. Steve Daines’ latest howls against “socialism” — including his PR stunt on the U.S. Senate floor condemning socialism — is that Daines’ policies are leading to exactly that: Multinational corporate socialism. How so?
There is not simply one form of capitalism. There is a capitalism that is dynamic, fair and sustainable – the kind that built America's middle class after World War II. As well, there is a capitalism that undermines the country as a whole by giving corporations and billionaires dominion over public policy. This latter is Daines’ notion of capitalism — a system by, and for multinational corporations, special interests, and his major donors – not one for hard-working Montana families, individuals, and small- and medium-sized businesses.
Today, America faces some of the most daunting challenges in its history:
- Economic inequality has never been greater in the United States, eroding our democracy.
- Climate change, hardly a controversial topic in other nations, has been politicized in America.
- Multinational corporations and America’s wealthiest families, compared to teachers, truck drivers and small business owners, pay a much lower tax rate if they pay at all.
- Drug addiction and suicide rates are on the rise, indicative of a growing national hopelessness.
- The federal debt ($22 trillion) is now greater than our own gross domestic product ($20 trillion).
- Our nation’s infrastructure is not only far behind that in other modern nations, undermining our global competitiveness, it is collapsing.
- Our students are performing near the bottom of industrialized countries, hurting our global competitiveness.
- Our seniors increasingly need to choose between their prescription medications or food but can’t afford both.
These are solvable problems, but not by Senator Daines.