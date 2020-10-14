Guest opinion: Daines' record on public lands doesn't stand scrutiny

More than anything, Senator Steve Daines wants you to believe that he’s been fighting for our public lands ever since he took office.

But if you look beyond the platitudes and manufactured talking points, it’s easy to see that his record doesn’t measure up to his rhetoric — far from it.

In Daines’ five years in the Senate, he’s consistently refused to support collaborative and locally crafted legislation, and he’s worked against public lands bills behind the scenes, only supporting them when it became politically advantageous or when he had no other choice.

And he’s long tolerated the most insidious public lands agenda in the country: the push to sell off public lands.

Consider his position on William Perry Pendley, the recently ousted acting director of the Bureau of Land Management. Pendley, who illegally served in his position for 424 days before a federal judge booted him following a lawsuit from Governor Bullock, made his name as an anti-public lands crusader, calling loudly for the federal government to sell off all public lands east of the Mississippi.

Surely Daines has made it clear that, like almost all Montanans, he has no time for this extreme position?