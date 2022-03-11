Guest opinion: Dealerships play a vital role in our transition to electric vehicles

Driving an electric vehicle in Montana will soon be easier. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality recently allocated $12.6 million to build more than a dozen charging stations statewide.

Here in Big Sky Country, there are over 1,000 registered electric vehicles. And that number is growing. Carmakers are rushing to meet demand. There's a new electric Ford F-150 truck, a Jaguar alternative to a Tesla, and a plug-in hybrid Jeep Wrangler on the horizon.

Auto dealerships like mine are responding enthusiastically. We're modernizing our showrooms and training our technicians to service these vehicles. We’re helping our customers, many of whom have been with us for generations, go electric.

Unfortunately, some EV manufacturers want to push us out of the market. They argue dealers are middlemen slowing EV adoption. They want the state to allow them to sell directly to consumers, rather than working through dealerships as manufacturers have for decades.

The EV manufacturers’ primary objective is to increase profit margins. By bypassing independent dealerships, manufacturers can create vertically integrated distribution systems to sell EVs on their terms.

But manufacturer-direct EV sales aren’t in the interests of Montana consumers or communities.

Local dealerships are important parts of our communities. Montana’s more than 100 car and truck dealerships employ more than 5,000 people. We educate and train technicians across the state. We pay millions of dollars in taxes and support thousands of jobs at other local businesses.

EVs are the future of the auto industry. But in the rush to embrace the future, we shouldn't turn away from the tried and true. Local auto dealerships have been linchpins in their communities for decades. And we’ll be key to the transition to electric vehicles, too.

James Johnson

Chairman Montana Automobile Dealers Assoc.

James Johnson is Chairman of the Montana Automobile Dealers Association and President of Glasgow Auto Sales in Glasgow.

