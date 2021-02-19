Guest opinion: Deb Haaland is the right person for Interior

Congresswoman Deb Haaland is the right person to lead the Department of Interior.

Her record as a public servant combined with her story make her uniquely qualified to lead this agency. Now, more than ever, we need a leader who will help us heal the wounds of division that challenge our country. As the first Native American nominated to lead the Department of Interior, Haaland’s nomination is historic — and has profound meaning to Native Americans and Native tribes like my own.

I am an enrolled member of the Assiniboine & Sioux Nations. I was born in Poplar on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation and have lived here all my life.

I currently serve as Chairman of the Board for both the Assiniboine & Sioux Rural Water Supply System and the Native American Development Corporation in Billings. I have served in both the Montana House of Representatives and on the Fort Peck Tribal Council. I’m also a U.S. Army Veteran and an active member of the Northern Plains Resource Council.