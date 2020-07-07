Guest opinion: Decision could put schools at risk

When we start discriminating against our children based on which family has money, which family won the scholarship, or which family was granted a tax credit, we fail our kids–and we betray the values enshrined in our constitution. An education that is left up to chance will never benefit all children, and the promise of a quality education ensured by our state constitution is compromised.

Montanans are lucky to live in a state governed by a constitution that was drafted by citizens, not politicians, lobbyists, or other special interests. But our constitutional right to a quality public education is only as strong as the leaders we elect to defend it.

Unfortunately, these same special interests who brought this case to the Supreme Court are working to elect their own school privatization candidates in our next Attorney General and Superintendent of Public Instruction. These elected offices have the power to further undermine our constitution – allowing resources to be diverted from public schools and put into private schools. We cannot let this happen to our schools and Montana families.

Education remains our great equalizer. The only way we can ensure our children are given the chance to succeed to their full potential is to protect a public school system that uplifts, encourages, and loves every child equally.