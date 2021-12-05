Guest opinion: Democracy and human rights are inextricably connected

President Biden has organized a virtual Democracy Summit for December 9th and 10th. These dates coincide with both the U.N. International Anti-Corruption Day and the World Genocide Commemoration Day (on Dec. 9) and Human Rights Day (Dec. 10).
This confluence of calendar events is not cause for celebration. These are not holidays, and probably never will be. But please consider the juxtaposition of events and causes as an opportunity to reflect on the significance of corruption worldwide, on the ongoing crime against humanity that is genocide, and on the supposition that human rights are what geopolitical struggles are all about. Philosophically, fundamental human rights are rooted in our shared dignity as human beings. These rights are not earned, nor can they be bought or inherited. Politically, such rights must be strived for, and defended.
In 1948 a bevy of talented and intelligent people from the U.S., Europe, and other parts of the world combined their talents and experience to craft the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which was affirmed by 48 of the then 58 countries in the freshly constituted United Nations. (Nobody voted against it, but the Soviet Union and Saudi Arabia were among the states that abstained.)
Since then, two interrelated treaties, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the International Covenant on Economic and Social Rights, have entered into force, thus transforming a formal statement of universal rights into binding legal commitments.
These covenants are not enforceable, but they signal the values shared by competing social orders. This is progress, in my view, because the slow, painful, uneven, and oftentimes tragic progressive realization of the whole kit of human rights and corresponding responsibilities is the trajectory of global civilization. This is the essence of the Game of Nations: whichever country or coalition accomplishes a sustainable human rights regime wins.
Can an authoritarian state (like China) aspire to victory? Sure. Can the ruling Communist Party of China under Xi Jinping get the gold medal? No way.
While there are diverse pathways to achieving the holistic combination of rights articulated in the Universal Declaration and enumerated in instruments of international law, dictatorships will always fail the test.
China, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran — these countries are not invited to the Democracy summit, for obvious reasons. These autocracies are emboldened by acute and exposed weaknesses in the United States, the European Union, NATO, and other clusters of democratic states in the Pacific and across the world.
Democracy is in peril. The proliferation of learned tomes about the demise of democratic norms and institutions is alarming. One of the newest, shortest, and best examples is Anne Applebaum’s The Twilight of Democracy. Her more recent cover story for the Atlantic is entitled The Bad Guys are Winning.
Applebaum’s analysis is backed up by a growing number of indices of freedom. The Global State of Democracy Report for 2021 contains hard data on severe and deliberate “democratic backsliding” taking place in major regional powers such as Brazil, India, and the United States. Much of the world still looks to the U.S. to set an example by living up to our standards of decency, civility, fairness, and political stability, all of which have eroded in recent years. If America fails to right its ship of state, other democracies will flounder in our wake. I have a sinking feeling about all this. The Democracy Summit’s concerted efforts to thwart authoritarianism, corruption, and human rights abuses is a catalyst for renewed hope.
Let’s face it, every political party and faction contains individuals prone to dictatorial decision-making, financial greed, and all manner of grotesque behavior toward perceived enemies. The same is true of every sovereign state, including democracies. Nobody’s perfect. As Winston Churchill famously said, democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the rest. The late great American senator and statesman Daniel Patrick Moynihan insisted that "human rights is the single greatest weapon we have left for the defense of liberty." The cause need not be weaponized to be effective; naming, shaming, and continuing to monitor human rights abusers is the way forward. We can speak truth to power.
This December 9-10, as we bear vicarious witness to the virtual summit, reading the Universal Declaration of Human Rights will boost your faith in humanity. [It’s an easy Google.] If you have the inclination to better understand the corrosive influence of corruption, check out the Pandora Papers.
About genocide, anything and everything about the Holocaust is relevant. Contemporary examples of cultural genocide are on display in China’s Xinjiang Province, homeland of the Uighur people. The past half-century in Tibet has been even worse.
There is scarce reason for optimism on these fronts. Assaults on democracy and human rights are continuing apace. But there is always ample reason to be good, or at least aspire to be so, and act accordingly, at home and in public life. This is how we win.
Stephen Maly has launched a Global Civics Initiative, including a course offered through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Montana State University.