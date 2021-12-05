Guest opinion: Democracy and human rights are inextricably connected

President Biden has organized a virtual Democracy Summit for December 9th and 10th. These dates coincide with both the U.N. International Anti-Corruption Day and the World Genocide Commemoration Day (on Dec. 9) and Human Rights Day (Dec. 10).

This confluence of calendar events is not cause for celebration. These are not holidays, and probably never will be. But please consider the juxtaposition of events and causes as an opportunity to reflect on the significance of corruption worldwide, on the ongoing crime against humanity that is genocide, and on the supposition that human rights are what geopolitical struggles are all about. Philosophically, fundamental human rights are rooted in our shared dignity as human beings. These rights are not earned, nor can they be bought or inherited. Politically, such rights must be strived for, and defended.

In 1948 a bevy of talented and intelligent people from the U.S., Europe, and other parts of the world combined their talents and experience to craft the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which was affirmed by 48 of the then 58 countries in the freshly constituted United Nations. (Nobody voted against it, but the Soviet Union and Saudi Arabia were among the states that abstained.)