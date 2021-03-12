Guest opinion: Denying the climate crisis will only make it worse

We all know what happens to the frog in a gradually warming pot of water. Too slow to react, it eventually boils to death.

Since the Industrial Revolution humans have been steadily turning up the heat in this big pot we call planet earth with ever increasing carbon pollution from the burning of fossil fuel. Even hard core climate change skeptics are finding it harder to deny the harsh reality of global “weirding," as dramatized by the recent extreme winter storm in Texas where millions suffered from lack of electricity, heat and potable water. This was not an isolated event, but instead the latest in a frightening series of catastrophes. The best available science tells us this trend will only intensify, with ever more frequent weather disasters as we continue to put more CO2, methane, and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

We can be frogs in this warming cauldron or we can be humans with the somewhat larger brain needed to develop the will and know-how to get us out of this mess we’ve made.