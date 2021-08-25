Guest opinion: 'Dirty' deeds (not at all) done dirt cheap

For motorsports, it’s a whole different story. Once we truck all that dirt inside, load after load, the work has only just begun. We have to shape the courses, build the jumps and compact the soil to make it safe and solid.

Depending on the time of year (like for our Chase Hawks rodeo in December and our monster truck rally in February) we have to bring the dirt inside well ahead of time to allow it to thaw before we can do anything else. Moisture content is also a huge consideration regardless of the season. It can’t be too wet for the animals or too dry for MetraPark spectators. No one wants to watch an indoor rodeo in a giant dust bowl.

Clean-up is no easy thing either. Once the rodeo or dirt-related event is over, we need to immediately begin moving all that dirt back outside and ‘scrub’ the whole arena. And it’s amazing – that dirt finds itself all over the concourses, the seating and even in the bathrooms. A huge shoutout to our Metra staff and our partner, CMS Services, for cleaning up our fun messes.