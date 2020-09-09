Guest opinion: Do all black lives matter to activists?

All lives matter. When our parents went to war in Europe to defend freedom against Communism and Fascism our military was made up of all races, but known as Americans. Today we have become a hyphenated people: Native-American, Asian-American, African-American, Mexican-American, White-American, Black-American, White-Supremacist, pick your descriptive word. We have learned to emphasize our differences. Why? To gain positions of power, or control, or to raise money. We label each other as liberal, or conservative, Democrat or Republican etc. rather than take the time to get to know and respect one another as individuals with different points of view. With the labeling comes judgments and prejudices.

This country became great because we saw each other as American first. We have been champions of freedom for all peoples of any Nation. We aren’t perfect, but who is?

I have lived in Billings for 44 years since leaving high school teaching in Oakland California. My childhood was spent in Southern California. Many of my friends and schoolmates there were Mexican. As a child, I didn’t realize we were different. All our lives mattered to each other. We in America will only overcome our prejudices when get back to that child-like innocence and see each other as an individual person, a friend, our neighbor, and accept and appreciate each other for our uniqueness. Christ told us: “I assure you, unless you change and become like little children, you will not enter the kingdom of God (Mt 18:3).” God’s kingdom involves living in peace, loving our neighbor. When we regain our childlike, non-judgmental innocence, only then will racism be gone.

Harold Merchant was ordained as a Catholic Priest in 1968. After teaching for seven years in Oakland, California, he was transferred to Billings as Pastor of Little Flower Parish (now Mary Queen of Peace). He left the priesthood in 1983 and married. He has worked in Billings for St. Vincent Hospital in training and development; as a counselor in private practice; as executive director at St. Vincent de Paul; and as an on-call chaplain at St. Vincent Hospital. He has four children and two grandchildren.

