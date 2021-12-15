Guest opinion: Do we favor the rule of law, or lawlessness?

It is truly stunning to see so many of former President Trump’s key people defy legal subpoenas to avoid being asked under oath for truth and facts about the January 6 attack on our Capitol. While you and I respond when we are called to appear in a legal or investigative process, we comply. Even members of the Mafia do so. It is astounding when these political power brokers at the top of our system of government defy the very legal system they are sworn to uphold.

Their defiance of our rule of law poses the grave potential of endangering the foundation of our freedom and democracy. When high level office holders of one of our political parties commit themselves to this form of stark lawlessness, we are but a step away from becoming a third rate autocracy.

Rule of law is a hallmark of American democracy. As our nation formed, we reveled in the fact that we didn’t have a king anymore, that here the law is king – and we the people make the laws. Our successful 240+ year American experiment in self-governing is built on the base of abiding the law. Whether it is driving on the right side of the road or the peaceful transfer of power, Americans have historically abided by the rules.