Guest opinion: Do we have the wherewithal to respond on climate?

I share the overwhelming sense of impotence about solving climate change (although, don’t forget last year when air traffic almost stopped and we could see the untracked beautiful blue sky). Huge institutional changes are needed, and needed yesterday. But one thing that seems important is that we as individuals look inward to our own responsibility and treat this as the crisis it is. If this was a declaration of war, our lifestyles would change immediately and dramatically. Imagine how they might change. And imagine what you might be willing to give up for the good of America – and the well-being of the planet. We hyper consumers share responsibility for the crisis. We are the most capable of forging solutions. But just this week we read of the upgrading of ski lifts in Gallatin County to provide warmed seats for the skiers.