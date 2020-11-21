Guest opinion: Do your part to help protect yourself, communitiy

These are challenging times and we are all feeling the strain of COVID-19.

We have watched the members of our Unified Health Command work tirelessly alongside each other to provide the best response to protect the health and well-being of our community.

This is why it is so important to publicly voice our support of the recent health directives put in place as a result of the relentless, high volume of COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County.

Since February, St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic have been closely monitoring and managing our resources and staffing to address this pandemic. Right now, we are stretched. We are bringing in help from health care workers from across the country, and we continue to take the steps necessary to care for more patients than we ever imagined pre-COVID.

However, we want to reinforce that St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic are committed to providing safe, high quality care to the communities we serve.

We will continue to care for the increasing number of COVID-19 patients, which continues to climb at an alarming rate, while also supporting the other health care needs of the communities we serve.