Guest opinion: Don't buy SB 379's billion-dollar hamburger

Imagine buying a Big Mac hamburger and then learning that you now have to buy the entire McDonald’s restaurant. Senator Steve Fitzpatrick wants you to focus on the price of the hamburger, but he doesn’t want you to focus on the fact that the hamburger will actually cost $1 billion as soon as you place your order. A nefarious scheme? You bet.

Sen. Fitzpatrick’s Senate Bill 379 could force NorthWestern Energy’s customers to pay over a billion dollars to NorthWestern Energy’s shareholders. This information is coming from the very regulators that we taxpayers depend on to protect us from this kind of price gouging typical of corporate monopolies.

Don’t think your energy bills from NorthWestern Energy are high enough? Then you’ll love SB 379! If you don’t have a spare $700 each year, then you will be horrified by SB 379. Senator Fitzpatrick claims that we can save the aging Colstrip plant for the price of one hamburger a month. Reality check: what Sen. Fitzpatrick says is only true if you don’t read the bill and completely ignore the concerns of Public Service Commissioners (past and present), the Montana Consumer Counsel, AARP, and businesses across the state including Saint Patrick’s Hospital.