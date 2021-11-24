Guest opinion: During this open enrollment period, health insurance is a great deal

Who doesn’t love a deal? Especially at this time of year, we all like to find the best price on groceries and holiday gifts. And we all have a friend who will stand in line in the dark and cold for a Black Friday sale.

This year, the deals don’t stop there. Due to a new federal law, health care coverage on the Marketplace is more affordable than ever. Now, 4 out of 5 Montanans can get health insurance for $10 a month! For the cost of lunch, you can get the peace of mind that comes from knowing that you are covered. So even if you are one of the nearly 50,000 Montanans who already get their health insurance from the Montana Marketplace, now is the time to shop around and see if there is a better plan for you in 2022.

Wait, it gets even better. The coverage isn’t just affordable. All Marketplace plans are comprehensive and cover doctor’s visits, prescription drugs, emergencies, hospitalization, and more, and they all include no-cost preventive services like annual exams, cancer screenings, and flu shots. That is welcome news for those of us who have been putting off seeing a doctor or getting our routine care during the past two years.