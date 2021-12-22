Guest opinion: Education reform will help during crises while improving outcomes

Beyond reducing the temperature in these political battles surrounding public schools, education reform of this kind is better for children too.

Every child is different, with unique interests and talents. Kids learn at different paces, and thrive in a range of settings, and with the benefit of different experiences. Some excel in the traditional classroom setting. Others may benefit from online instruction, or hands-on experiences, or with the assistance of tutors.

If we want every child to succeed, we need a system that recognizes their differences and makes it easier for kids to access the education that’s right for them. Instead of trying to give every child the same education, we should try to make sure each one has the ability to choose the right education for their unique situation.

By making the system more flexible, we can help kids figure out their skills and interests. When they discover what it is that motivates their curiosity and drives them to learn more, we can help them develop the habits of lifelong learning. That’s key to success in the workplace, and in life.