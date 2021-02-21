Guest opinion: Effort to transfer public lands recycled in Legislature

It would be disastrous for Montana taxpayers. The Billings Gazette, Helena Independent Record, and Missoulian have estimated that large-scale transfer would leave Montana with a $367 million annual deficit. This number will continue to grow. Wildfire suppression and prevention costs, for example, will skyrocket as fire seasons become longer and more intense. On Montana’s federal land, these costs have already climbed well over $100 million, but they’re shared by over 100 million taxpayers. If these lands were transferred to the state, the costs would fall entirely on the shoulders of Montanans.

If lands were transferred, we could kiss our favorite hiking trails, hunting grounds and fishing holes goodbye. We could be faced with heavy user fees to access the places we love. And both of these developments would put the clamps on our $7.1 billion outdoor recreation economy and cost Montanans jobs. Areas that are currently open and available to the public could be leased or sold outright, access could be cut off, and Montanans would be locked out of the public lands that have hunted, fished, hiked and loved for generations.