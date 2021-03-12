Guest opinion: Elk-tag bill proposed outside usual process

Put aside the untold complex implications of these drastic measures. The most telling detail is that they are being proposed entirely outside the established public process. Dozens of sportsmen and women lined up in the hearing room and online to testify against HB505, but it’s possible—likely, even, unless everyday hunters protest in far greater numbers—that the committee will approve the bill and send it to the House floor for a vote. Entirely short-circuiting any sort of meaningful public process and enshrining bad public policy into Montana law.

FWP’s newly appointed director, Hank Worsech, in explaining that HB505 originated in the director’s office, told the committee that “This is a bill we worked with the speaker on, so we’re going to own this.”

You can read others’ concerns about the implications of the bill to Montana’s traditions of public ownership of wildlife and shared management responsibility. My concerns are with the implications of Worsech’s decision — presumably supported and encouraged by Governor Gianforte — to bring this bill directly to the Legislature, and the danger it poses to FWP’s ability to be an honest broker in moderating the interests of landowners and sportsmen in an increasingly fractious operating environment.