Guest opinion: Empathy is the way out of culture of contempt

As our society is facing unprecedented challenges, our ability to recognize the humanity in each other appears to be waning. The culture of contempt is contagious. We often behave as if we hold a deep dislike for each other and are so convinced that what we believe is the only possible right answer that we forget to listen to other perspectives. I see examples of this every day and believe you may, too.

This act of disregard and dismissal of “the other” can lead to the destruction of society. Distasteful rhetoric fills spaces where we once engaged much differently. We used to care about each other, regardless of our political affiliations or opinions around the state of the world. I choose to believe that we still do — we just need some help remembering how to engage with those who are different from us.

Keeping me afloat during this time of deep division is my deeper belief that we have the tools to fix this mess. We always have, we just forgot because our minds are clouded by judgement, misinformation, and distrust, all of which can be cleared up with a healthy dose of empathy. We can change our path if we dig in, get uncomfortable, and commit to bringing back a society of people who care about each other. It’s going to be messy, but it must be better than what we see today.