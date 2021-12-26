Guest opinion: Energy companies should hire local workers for massive Montana wind farm

Since 2015, Blattner has amassed more than $120,000 in workplace safety violation fines, and an on-site fatality. This is an unacceptable safety performance record that we do not want replicated at the Clearwater Wind farm.

We believe that all energy jobs should be good jobs. It does not matter if you're digging coal or putting up steel turbines — these jobs should be safe and should provide family-sustaining wages. The Operating Engineers Local 400 have been mining coal in Colstrip for decades, and many of our workers already have the skills it takes to build massive wind towers. There are other local unions who can provide skilled workers, like carpenters, ironworkers, laborers, and electricians, who are also needed for this project.

Blattner Energy can remedy this situation by signing a Labor Agreement for Phase 1 of the Clearwater Wind Farm. This would ensure that local, skilled workers are first in line to be hired, that the jobs will be safe, dependable and fairly compensated. NextEra Energy should also make a binding commitment for all future developments to only hire contractors with strong safety records, and who provide fair wages, health care, benefits and training.

This is how we create clean energy that truly benefits workers and families in Montana.

Clean energy developers should not be taking shortcuts to make profits — they need to do right by local workers and communities. We think most Montanans would agree with this. Most folks on the West Coast believe this too. So, we call on everyone who relies on Montana-produced energy to speak up and tell the Clearwater Wind developers to hire local and protect the safety and dignity of workers.

Steve Gross is business manager for the International Union of Operating Engineers in Montana.

