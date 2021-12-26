Guest opinion: Energy companies should hire local workers for massive Montana wind farm

Construction of Montana's largest wind farm, Clearwater Wind, is now underway but unfortunately the developers are taking the low road and Montana workers are being left behind. This is an especially brutal blow to Colstrip workers and their families, who have suffered so much uncertainty with changing energy markets in recent years. We are watching a wind farm being built right in our backyard, but none of our folks are being hired to do the work. But there's still time for the developers to change course and hire local skilled workforce at fair wages to build the rest of the Clearwater Wind farm.
This wind farm will span across Rosebud, Garfield and Custer counties, and Phase 1 is under construction. The owner, NextEra Energy Resources, touts that building a 750-megawatt wind farm will employ approximately 350 workers. But NextEra has hired Blattner Energy as the project contractor and the company has been bringing in out-of-state, nonunion workers to do this work at a fraction of the pay. A massive influx of out-of-state workers puts a real strain on small rural communities — from the headaches of new man camps to the more serious concerns of public safety risks. Plus, it is displacing local workers who have all the skills and experience to do the job. there are not a whole lot of other employment options available right now for folks in Rosebud County, so it's a real slap in the face to see these jobs go to strangers from Texas, Oklahoma or California.
Since 2015, Blattner has amassed more than $120,000 in workplace safety violation fines, and an on-site fatality. This is an unacceptable safety performance record that we do not want replicated at the Clearwater Wind farm.
We believe that all energy jobs should be good jobs. It does not matter if you're digging coal or putting up steel turbines — these jobs should be safe and should provide family-sustaining wages. The Operating Engineers Local 400 have been mining coal in Colstrip for decades, and many of our workers already have the skills it takes to build massive wind towers. There are other local unions who can provide skilled workers, like carpenters, ironworkers, laborers, and electricians, who are also needed for this project.
Blattner Energy can remedy this situation by signing a Labor Agreement for Phase 1 of the Clearwater Wind Farm. This would ensure that local, skilled workers are first in line to be hired, that the jobs will be safe, dependable and fairly compensated. NextEra Energy should also make a binding commitment for all future developments to only hire contractors with strong safety records, and who provide fair wages, health care, benefits and training.
This is how we create clean energy that truly benefits workers and families in Montana.
Clean energy developers should not be taking shortcuts to make profits — they need to do right by local workers and communities. We think most Montanans would agree with this. Most folks on the West Coast believe this too. So, we call on everyone who relies on Montana-produced energy to speak up and tell the Clearwater Wind developers to hire local and protect the safety and dignity of workers.
Steve Gross is business manager for the International Union of Operating Engineers in Montana.