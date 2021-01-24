Guest opinion: Expanding educational options for children

As Chairman of the Education Committee in the Montana House of Representatives, I reflect upon how Montana and the rest of America celebrates one of the greatest victories for educational opportunity in modern history during this National School Choice Week. In June of last year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue upheld Montana’s K-12 scholarship tax credit program that helps students attend schools of their choice and struck a decisive blow against religious discrimination cited under the state’s “Blaine Amendment.”
This historic ruling made clear that Montana’s scholarship program, which uses a state income tax credit to incentivize private giving to nonprofits that provide K-12 private-school scholarships as well as to public schools, is here to stay. Montana lawmakers now have an opportunity to improve that program so that it can better serve its intended purpose: Helping even more families across Montana access the education that best fits their unique children’s needs.
This Legislative session, I am bringing forward a bill to make a series of small but important changes to Montana’s existing scholarship program that would greatly improve its ability to serve more students. The bill would raise the current $150 annual limit on tax credits donors can earn for their contributions—a limit that currently inhibits the ability of generous individuals and businesses to give at much higher levels. This will help ensure more resources are available to Montana students for both private school scholarships and public school assistance.
This donation cap is by far the lowest among the 19 states that have enacted scholarship tax credit programs, and it creates a needless obstacle to growth and opportunity. The state already limits the total credits available under the program each year, which means that restricting how much individual donors can give under that overall cap serves no fiscal purpose.
The bill would also make a handful of other changes — simplifying the donation process, modifying some programmatic requirements, etc. All this serves to streamline the program to run as efficiently as possible. The goal of this is to direct as much money as possible to as many students and families in need, which means finding ways to keep costs low.
This year is a particularly important time to focus on expanding educational opportunities for Montana students. The U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Espinoza coincided with perhaps the most challenging year in living memory for students, families, and schools. Through the disruption of jobs, learning, and life in general, the pandemic has laid bare a deep and pressing need to improve and expand the educational flexibility available to families facing shifting and unpredictable circumstances.
Montana’s K-12 scholarship program is one piece of a larger educational ecosystem that includes traditional public schools, homeschooling, and virtual options. Each of these options is valuable, but none can serve every student. Providing access to all of them is the best way to ensure that parents can find the right fit for their children — especially during such a difficult period in history.
National School Choice Week is an annual reminder both of how far we have come and how far we have to go when it comes to education in Montana. We can and should reflect on a year of victories for educational choice, but we must also recognize that thousands of families are still in need of help. There is — and always will be — much more to do.
Montana lawmakers have an opportunity this year to innovate and expand educational options for Montana students in both public and private schools — and I am excited to help lead this charge. By doing so, it will alleviate pain and stress for families, and provide the kind of runway assistance needed for students across our state to truly take flight and thrive in learning. All we have to do is maintain our focus on wise, student-focused policy that puts their needs first.
— Rep. Seth Berglee (R-Joliet) represents HD 58 in the Montana House of Representatives and serves as Chairman of the House Education Committee.