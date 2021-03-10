Guest opinion: Federal government doesn't 'own' land

No one has worked harder to protect and regain the use of public lands by the public than Rep. Steve Gunderson. So, to say that he, via HB 320, aims to limit such access is misinformed and wrong. No one has closed more trails, roads and resource use than federal land agencies and outside ‘green’ interest groups.

The notion that the federal government "owns" land is a misnomer. Like much of our history, the facts on this issue have been lost, twisted and misconstrued. When statehood was granted to the various western states, they had neither the administrative ability nor finances to manage/care for their huge expanses of land. So they asked the federal government for some ‘temporary help’ until they could handle the job themselves. Said lands were never ‘federal lands.’ They were always state lands. For a variety of reasons, the feds basically just ‘took over.’ (See the book: How the West Was Lost by Wm. C. Hayward).

From the earliest days of the public land concept (Teddy Roosevelt) to the Taylor Grazing Act, etc., the goal was that said lands be "used for the benefit of all citizens" — via the harvesting of timber for homes, mining for manufacturing, livestock grazing for food, leather, wool ... and secondarily, recreation. They were not to be locked up for the benefit the few.