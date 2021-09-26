Guest opinion: Federal leasing ban would be catastrophic

My own practice, Geospatial Consultants, specializes in quantifying and visualizing the statistics of the economic and social impacts of state and federal legislation and other various phenomena. Essentially, we believe that trends and complex relationships between people, places, data, resources, and situations can be best understood as statistics visually described and shown on a map and dashboard. This geo-referenced data can be applied to nearly any happening on Earth, spanning a wide variety of industries — including oil and gas.

For example, when you combine land ownership, mineral ownership and federal lease data with operator or vendor supplied oil and gas production and governmental tax data into a geospatial analysis, one can evaluate, illustrate, and statistically quantify the potential amounts of oil and gas being left in the ground. The direct impacts of this can be statistically quantified as revenue losses to the state, legislative districts, counties, public schools, and landowners.

In Montana — should a permanent leasing moratorium be enacted — the amount of oil and gas that would be left untapped in the ground corresponds to millions in lost and unrealized revenue. We cannot afford to have one of our most valuable sources of funding cut off.