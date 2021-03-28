Guest opinion: Federal rescue funds should bolster food security

Legislators should also allocate funding to provide for SNAP caseworkers in rural areas, helping to undo some of the devastating impacts of the 2017 budget cuts that forced the closure of 19 Offices of Public Assistance.

But for families to come out of this pandemic and move forward, we need to think bigger.

Montana has ample emergency assistance coming in from the federal government. There are various buckets of funding for housing, K-12, child care, food security, and so much more. The Legislature must seize this opportunity to address some of the long-standing problems that contribute to hunger and food insecurity in our state — like access to affordable child care and housing — that were here before 2020, but COVID made so much worse.

Our legislators have the power to dramatically improve the lives of people in our state, which will help create the economic conditions to move Montana to the future we all want. We want a state where everyone has a place to call home, healthy food on the table, kids in quality child care and schools. We want everyone to have a job that pays them a respectable wage so they can care for their family and save for the future.