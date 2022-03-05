Guest opinion: Feds must take action to protect wolves

Wolf hunting season is over in areas of Montana that border Yellowstone National Park. But the recent closure was too little, too late to save the Phantom Lake wolf pack.

In the span of just two months last fall, this young wolf pack was functionally eradicated by hunters, according to park officials. The pack — thought to contain one male, two females and several pups — was destroyed just for crossing invisible boundaries that separate the safety of the park from the cruelty of state politics.

That’s outrageous. What’s even worse is that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is turning a blind eye to the senseless slaughter of wolves just outside Yellowstone’s borders. Twenty-five of the park’s beloved wolves were killed in recent months, including the adults of the Phantom Lake pack — 19 in Montana, the rest in Idaho and Wyoming.

Allowing the undoing of Yellowstone wolf restoration efforts is a baffling abdication of the Service’s duties. Only 89 wolves are estimated to remain in Yellowstone.

The restoration of gray wolves to Yellowstone was a triumph of conservation that took decades, and $30 million of taxpayer money, to achieve. The work brought environmental groups and federal agencies together to accomplish a remarkable restoration of Yellowstone’s ecosystem, which was thrown out of balance after the park’s wolves were wiped out nearly 100 years ago.

This hunting season’s death toll marks the highest number of park wolves killed since the species was reintroduced to the region 25 years ago. These trusting Yellowstone wolves are accustomed to people. Unfortunately, a tourist holding a camera looks much the same to a wolf as a hunter with a rifle.

In Idaho and Montana, wolves lost federal protections via a 2011 legislative rider tucked into a “must-pass” omnibus bill that avoided another federal shutdown. The rest of the country’s gray wolves lost their federal protections in November 2020 when the Trump administration turned wolf management over to the states.

Last winter, Wisconsin held a wolf hunt that killed at least 20% of its wolf population in less than three days. Emboldened, the Republican-controlled legislatures of Montana and Idaho passed their own extreme wolf hunting laws.

Idaho’s new laws allow up to 90% of its wolf population to be killed, while Montana eliminated quotas that previously limited hunters to killing just a few wolves outside Yellowstone each year.

Wiping out wolves would be an ecological disaster — and it could deal a serious economic blow to the region.

Tourism is the lifeblood of the Northern Rockies’ economy. Roughly 3.8 million people spent more than $444 million in Yellowstone’s gateway communities in 2020. That supported 6,110 jobs in areas adjacent to the park, according to the National Park Service. Many people come to Yellowstone to see wolves, grizzly bears and other wildlife.

The Center for Biological Diversity, where I work — along with a coalition of partners — successfully sued the federal government to reinstate protections for gray wolves in states outside the northern Rocky Mountains. While this is a huge win, it doesn’t protect wolves in Idaho and Montana.

In May, we teamed up with other environmental groups to file an emergency petition with the Service to relist gray wolves in the Northern Rocky Mountains under the Endangered Species Act. The agency announced in September that these wolves may indeed warrant such protection — largely because of the horrendous new anti-wolves laws in Idaho and Montana.

To date, no firm action has been taken. Every month the Service allows these hunts to continue sets wolf recovery back years. Worse, I fear that federal inaction and apparent indifference will embolden states in the Northern Rockies to toss out what few constraints remain on wolf killing.

The time to step in is now, not in six months or a year. A future without Yellowstone’s wolves is too heartbreaking to imagine and too senseless to allow.

Collette Adkins is director of the Center for Biological Diversity’s Carnivore Conservation Program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0