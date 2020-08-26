Guest opinion: Financing utopian dreams with debt

What the authors of the editorial want is a license to spend for their utopian dreams without regard to any fiscal accountability. We believe this would be disastrous to our nation. They want to spend $50 trillion to fund the Green New Deal (total elimination of fossil fuels), universal basic income, guaranteed jobs, and free college, housing, healthcare, childcare, and food. They want all this, and they want you to believe no one needs to pay for it. We have seen our share of “too good to be true” schemes and this is one of them.

Modern Monetary Theory suggests that because we are the United States and have the world’s reserve currency, we can borrow as much as we want and print as much money as we want, and the rest of the world and private businesses will happily lend the money. How arrogant! MMT, in effect is saying, “inflation will not be a problem. We are smart enough to micromanage our economy. Trust us and keep sending the money.”