Guest opinion: Financing utopian dreams with debt

We are writing in response to the Gazette guest opinion written by Duane Catlett and Daniel Metzger, PhD scientists who write with great enthusiasm about Modern Monetary Theory (MMT). We are not scientists. However, we have 60 years combined extensive financial and business experience as chief financial officer of a regional bank and certified financial planner for a national investment firm. We have actual experience in managing money and banking, and in this case, the implications of massive debt.
MMT is just a theory, yet one easy to dismiss as foolish. Do you believe our government can simply spend and print money whenever it wants without implications long term? Just like massive debt limits the flexibility of a family to adjust or to take bold new steps or to weather difficulties, massive public debt has the same risks to our country. With less national debt, our country will be able to step up to international challenges and to weather downturns in the economy. We don’t need to be scientists, bankers, or investment advisors to see the illogic in this "theory". Common sense will do.
Common sense should prevail. It’s not about the federal government "fixing" everything, owning everything, controlling everything. Rather, it’s about free independent citizens, striving to leave this world better than when we arrived. This cannot be done if we leave our children and grandchildren massive federal debt. We desire a world where people are free to rise to their unique abilities rather than be enslaved by federal government debt. Let’s not be duped by foolish "theories" but boldly demand a government that is fiscally accountable to the people it purports to serve.
What the authors of the editorial want is a license to spend for their utopian dreams without regard to any fiscal accountability. We believe this would be disastrous to our nation. They want to spend $50 trillion to fund the Green New Deal (total elimination of fossil fuels), universal basic income, guaranteed jobs, and free college, housing, healthcare, childcare, and food. They want all this, and they want you to believe no one needs to pay for it. We have seen our share of “too good to be true” schemes and this is one of them.
Modern Monetary Theory suggests that because we are the United States and have the world’s reserve currency, we can borrow as much as we want and print as much money as we want, and the rest of the world and private businesses will happily lend the money. How arrogant! MMT, in effect is saying, “inflation will not be a problem. We are smart enough to micromanage our economy. Trust us and keep sending the money.”
Unfortunately, the history of massive borrow-and-spend monetary experiments have all ended badly. Rome decayed from within because it debased its currency. Germany, which massively borrowed to finance and then pay reparations for WWI, faced hyperinflation with the German mark falling from a prewar 4.2 marks to the dollar to 7,400 marks to the dollar in 1922. Interestingly, Germany, which learned the hard way, had a budget surplus from 2014 through 2019 and their central bank has been buying and repatriating gold for decades. According to recent surveys, the number one fear of Germans is inflation.
Modern day Americans have never faced hyperinflation. Therefore, we can be duped by the ideas of those who say debt and deficits don’t matter. We can’t spend trillions on debt-financed programs regardless of merit and have no worries. This is folly. If you buy their argument today, believe us, you won’t be able to afford anything tomorrow.
State Rep. Terry Moore represents House District 54. Tom McGillvray is a former Montana House Majority Leader and is a candidate for Senate District 23. Both are from Billings.
