Guest opinion: Flexibility, modernization are key to improving education

We know every student learns differently and that the traditional model is too rigid and standardized to accommodate that. One of the impacts of the ongoing coronavirus is to lead families to reevaluate how their children should learn. For many, the one-size-fits-all response doesn’t work for their son or daughter, and instead millions have embraced new online models, tutors, micro-schools, learning pods and other ways to address each individual student’s needs. Rather than discourage these models, we should encourage them, and support the families who feel they’re the right fit for their child.

A number of states have taken steps in the right direction. In Idaho’s “Strong Families, Strong Students” initiative, nearly every student is eligible for direct educations funds of between $1,500 and $3,500 that cover costs for a variety of educational purposes. North Carolina provided $335 in COVID-19 relief for families with children, as well as expanded access to the state’s school choice program. Oklahoma will provide up to 5,000 low-income families with educational assistance as part of the “Bridge the Gap Digital Wallet” program.

When it comes to something as important as our kids’ education, we can’t try to preserve the system in amber, treating innovation and modernization as something to fear. We need to work with families to find new and better ways to help kids unlock their talents and become life-long learners. We need officials within the system to help improve it, not try to fight off any attempts at change. That’s the best way to ensure that all our kids get the education that’s right for them.

David Herbst is state director of Americans for Prosperity-Montana.

