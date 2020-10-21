Guest opinion: Follow the money, and it goes up in smoke

From the beginning, New Approaches Montana and others pushing marijuana legalization here have been dishonest. Their own website lies when it claims that states with legal pot shops haven’t seen increases in youth use, crime, and stoned driving. Furthermore, they claim that Initiative 190 will steer pot tax revenue to state services and conservation funds. According to our state constitution, ballot measures cannot appropriate funds anywhere but to the General Fund – so yet again another lie.

Point blank, the groups spending millions of dollars to try and convince voters to expand their for-profit industry are not from here, they don’t know our laws and they don’t care about transparency. Furthermore — and more importantly – they won’t be the ones dealing with the fallout from legalization. It won’t be their children seeing pot shops and advertisements or accidentally eating pot candies, they won’t be driving on our streets with impaired drivers.

Instead, these industry folks and their investors will be counting their profits while we pay the price.

This isn’t how we do things here in Montana, and we should all see through the smokescreen. Montana voters have the right to know where the millions of dollars being spent to commercialize pot is coming from, and they deserve the right to know the truth about how marijuana legalization will affect them down the road.

Jeff Laszloffy is the president of the Montana Family Foundation.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0