Guest opinion: Forest Service’s 10-Year Wildfire Crisis Strategy is a shared roadmap for change

Whether you were born here, have recently relocated, or are just visiting Montana, at some point you’ve probably visited the Treasure state’s 17 million acres of public lands managed by the USDA Forest Service. We’re legendary for our iconic, forested mountaintop vistas, sweeping rangelands and world-class trout streams. However, aging amenities at well-loved recreational areas, overused and overgrown trails, a changing climate and landscapes charred by larger and more severe wildfires have all contributed to our forests and rangelands being out of balance. The Agency’s new 10-Year Wildfire Crisis Strategy is a shared road map for change.

More than six million acres of Montana’s public lands and watersheds — and many more across state and privately-owned property — are in desperate need of our collective help to reduce the risks of catastrophic wildfire and support the quality of life Montanans value. Our forests and rangelands have been impacted by insects and disease, suffered from recurring droughts fueled by a warming climate and lovingly trampled by recreational over-use. We also have overgrown forests resulting from a well-intentioned, century-long wildfire management strategy that sought to extinguish all fires. Right up against these public and private forests and rangelands we have highly concentrated clusters of homes and businesses. These developments, without proactive measures to protect them, are at risk of tragic losses like the state witnessed during the Bridger Foothills Fire near Bozeman in 2020 or the Roaring Lion Fire near Hamilton in 2016.

Science conducted at Forest Service research facilities like the Rocky Mountain Research Station Fire Lab in Missoula, helps us better understand the critical role fires play in the health of our ecosystems. We’ve all seen how quickly a lightning strike or spark from an unattended campfire can turn into an extreme wildfire impacting human lives, forests, wildlife, water supplies and property on a catastrophic scale. Science-based toolkits, maps and risk assessments can help us plan where it makes sense to proactively use prescribed fire treatments in order to build resilience in our forests. Rigorous, peer-reviewed studies by our scientists in collaboration with university and private partners consider everything from protecting one’s local home ignition zone to where and how to effectively treat millions of acres of forests and grasslands across the Northern Region. Our research helps us understand fire causes and effects, improve the safety of our firefighters, map risks to communities and better understand the relationship between weather and fire behavior. Arming managers, partners and residents with this information can help us collectively determine the best solutions for local situations and build strong, prepared communities surrounded by landscapes that can endure and thrive with fire.

Backed by this science, we are able to leverage the strong partnerships we’ve built across fences over the last several years. Working with federal, state and local agencies and engaging with Tribes helps Montana communities live with, adapt to and defend against wildfire. Our commitments are outlined in the Agency’s recently-released 10-Year Wildfire Crisis Strategy and supported financially by Congress’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Joint Chief’s program, Great American Outdoors Act and Disaster Relief Act.

We’ve begun the process of prioritizing our work to not only reduce wildfire risk, but also to improve the overall health of our collective lands so that together we can enhance recreational opportunities and sustain the immense benefits provided by these treasured spaces. We started by identifying where the most densely populated and developed areas intersect with the most wildfire-prone forests and grasslands, including topography and existing fuel conditions on the ground. These are areas where some of our strongest partnerships exist, where personnel and resources are more readily available, and where communities have shown a vested interest to make an immediate, visible change.

The Forest Service will rely upon these funds and continue to foster partnerships to work thoughtfully at the right place and the right scale across Montana and our region to strike a more harmonious balance with people and wildlife, our natural resources and the economic benefit to the communities we serve.

Leanne Marten is Northern Regional Forester and Monica Lear, PhD is Rocky Mountain Research Station Director.

