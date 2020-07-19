Guest opinion: Fort Belknap Water Compact good for the Hi-Line

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Putting water to beneficial use in a semi-arid state like Montana is dependent on two truths. Water must be physically available, and the corresponding truth is that there must be a legal right to use that available water supply. As the recent failure of a concrete section of the ditch system on the St. Mary/Milk River Diversion canal, known as Drop 5, and the impending lack of adequate supplies in the Milk River later this summer make clear, the infrastructure to make the physical delivery of that water must be rebuilt and repaired. We must be thankful that the irrigators and State of Montana have stepped up to the plate to begin rebuilding Drop 5, and start work on Drop 2.

Hopefully, our congressional delegation will secure the support of their colleagues to have the federal government participate in the entire reconstruction efforts on the whole project in a meaningful way. Correspondingly, the Fort Belknap Indian Community (FBIC) — Montana Water Compact, approved by the Montana Legislature in 2001, establishes the parameters of the rights to use of the water in the Milk River watershed.