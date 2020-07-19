Guest opinion: Fort Belknap Water Compact good for the Hi-Line
GUEST OPINION

Guest opinion: Fort Belknap Water Compact good for the Hi-Line

{{featured_button_text}}
Greg Jergeson

Greg Jergeson

Putting water to beneficial use in a semi-arid state like Montana is dependent on two truths. Water must be physically available, and the corresponding truth is that there must be a legal right to use that available water supply. As the recent failure of a concrete section of the ditch system on the St. Mary/Milk River Diversion canal, known as Drop 5, and the impending lack of adequate supplies in the Milk River later this summer make clear, the infrastructure to make the physical delivery of that water must be rebuilt and repaired. We must be thankful that the irrigators and State of Montana have stepped up to the plate to begin rebuilding Drop 5, and start work on Drop 2.

Hopefully, our congressional delegation will secure the support of their colleagues to have the federal government participate in the entire reconstruction efforts on the whole project in a meaningful way. Correspondingly, the Fort Belknap Indian Community (FBIC) — Montana Water Compact, approved by the Montana Legislature in 2001, establishes the parameters of the rights to use of the water in the Milk River watershed.

Therefore, it is time to settle the Fort Belknap Indian Community’s Indian reserved water rights and create certainty for the Tribes and for other area water users, both on and off the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation. It is long overdue. In 2001, Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature came together to adopt the negotiated FBIC-Montana Water Compact after a decade of negotiations, resulting in important water rights compromises. I know because I was a member of the Montana Senate at the time and joined an overwhelming majority of my fellow legislators in support of this compact.

During that entire period, it was my privilege to represent tribal members from the Fort Belknap Reservation as well as several upstream communities in the Montana Senate. The legislature approved the compact after the Montana Water Rights Commission held many meetings with water users along the Hi-Line seeking their input into the details and compromises that would be necessary for a Compact agreement. I attended and monitored most of those meetings and determined that the final compact recognized and enhanced the mutual interests of both tribal and non-tribal water users in the region.

Now, we need the entire Montana Congressional delegation to come together, as they have for all other negotiated compacts in Montana, and support the “Gros Ventre and Assiniboine Tribes of the Fort Belknap Indian Community Water Rights Settlement Act.” The stakes are high. The Water Settlement Act will ratify the Compact, which is the result of compromises by the FBIC that support mitigation activities for the continued use of the Milk River and its tributaries by irrigators and communities in the basin. The state and federal governments also agreed to provide funding to mitigate the impact of the FBIC’s water development on other water users, in particular, in the Upper Peoples Creek area.

The compromises in the Water Compact help avoid lengthy and costly litigation. Succeeding federal administrations, including the current one, have publicly supported the continued policy of resolving Indian water rights through the negotiations and settlement process as a constructive alternative to protracted fights in the courts.

At the same time, the Water Settlement Act will support the FBIC’s development of its water rights by facilitating the construction of long overdue water infrastructure on tribal lands. The storage component of that infrastructure development will benefit downstream users as it facilitates the timely discharge, use, and re-charge of that water supply.

All-in-all, in the 19 years since the Montana Legislature approved the Fort Belknap Compact, nothing has surfaced to disprove the wisdom of that approval. It is time for the Montana congressional delegation to proceed with obtaining congressional approval of FBIC’s water settlement bill.

— Greg Jergeson was a 24-year veteran of the Montana Senate and served on the Montana Public Service Commission for eight years. He currently serves as a supervisor on the Blaine County Conservation District Board, and as a member of both the Milk River Watershed Alliance and the St. Mary/Milk River Working Group.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Commentary: Why those statues should come tumbling down
Columnists

Commentary: Why those statues should come tumbling down

It's a standard part of every revolution: The gleeful citizens amass in the square and topple the towering statue of the dethroned despot. And then they dance for joy. It never works the other way around. The citizens never get together and solemnly erect a statue of the despot to serve as a reminder of a dark and brutal time so that future generations will never forget what happened. No, the ...

Commentary: Chief Justice Roberts delivers a deft and nearly unanimous rebuke to Trump's bid to be above the law
Columnists

Commentary: Chief Justice Roberts delivers a deft and nearly unanimous rebuke to Trump's bid to be above the law

The dual opinions that the Supreme Court issued Thursday concerning the release of President Donald Trump's financial records amount to a sound defeat for the White House's claims for aggrandized executive power. The court refused to break new ground to alter the constitutional power of the executive branch or the balance between it and Congress. Along the way, Chief Justice John G. Roberts ...

+2
Commentary: Amend the promise, Joe: Biden needs a running mate with knowledge and experience, not a gimmick
Columnists

Commentary: Amend the promise, Joe: Biden needs a running mate with knowledge and experience, not a gimmick

We are four months away from what is shaping up to be a very strange presidential election - the strangest in many of our lifetimes. Americans will vote in an atmosphere of deep and bitter division. We are at each other's throats in a way we have not been since the 1960s. In some ways it may be worse than the 1960s. We will also hold this election in the context of a pandemic and parallel to a ...

+10
Commentary: Federal agents deployed by Trump spirit away protesters. What country is this?
Columnists

Commentary: Federal agents deployed by Trump spirit away protesters. What country is this?

Taking a page from the playbooks of autocrats around the globe, President Donald Trump has deployed federal agents to patrol the streets of Portland, Oregon, where, dressed in camouflage uniforms that identified them only as "police," they have reportedly used tear gas to dispel protesters - and more darkly, cruised the city in unmarked vans in search of suspected protesters before spiriting ...

Commentary: Gov. Cuomo's cringeworthy COVID victory lap
Columnists

Commentary: Gov. Cuomo's cringeworthy COVID victory lap

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, no stranger to producing embarrassing political posters, has done it again, this time saluting his own leadership and the achievements of New York in the coronavirus crisis. If New Yorkers could die from cringing, its chief executive would've caused a new public health crisis. It is true that Cuomo has done many of the right things over the past four months, and ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News