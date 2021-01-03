Guest opinion: Four factions, not two, interact in Legislature

Over the last four terms, moderate Republicans saw primary challenges from and were routinely shut out of leadership positions by the conservative faction. Basically, if you were to the left of Genghis Khan you were not going to be a speaker or a whip. You were not going to chair a committee. This seems to be changing with the 2021 Republican caucus, so what is going on?

The Democrats have been whittled down to only about a third of the Legislature, but they are a far more cohesive voting block than the Republican caucus.

That’s important because although both Republican and Democrat caucuses elect their own leadership, the Speaker of the House is chosen by the entire House of Representatives and can be removed by a majority vote on ANY day of the session.

That’s leverage.

As I see it, this is why the newly-elected Speaker of the House Rep. Wylie Galt has risked angering the Trumplicants and placed some moderates in positions of leadership. He states (quite reasonably) that positions were assigned on seniority and experience instead of ideological purity. It’s a smart move, and one that could unite the Republican factions, but now he’s got a tiger by the tail. The Democrats can join with either faction of the Republican party to remove him.

The elephant in the room here is that I don’t know how the governor-elect will handle his new job. As often as he has said he has a plan for Montana’s future, I haven’t seen much in the way of specifics. It’s going to be interesting, but that reminds me of a Chinese curse my Dad taught me that translates as “May you live in interesting times.”

Tom Woods was a four-term legislator from Bozeman.

