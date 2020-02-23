Guest opinion: Fox's coal port lawsuit wastes Montana taxpayer money

Attorney General Tim Fox has chosen to waste our taxpayer money to fund a lawsuit against the state of Washington. The lawsuit's sole purpose is to give the coal industry an adrenaline jolt. Washington refused to be bullied into expanding the Millennium Bulk Terminals to export Powder River Basin coal. Fox’s lawsuit claims that coal companies have a constitutional right to force the community of Longview, Wsh., to accept the port, striking a potential blow to local control of land and water rights.

Montana citizens (and Washington residents) overwhelmingly voiced their opposition to the proposed Longview coal port during public hearings in 2013 through 2016. Why? Because our rail communities live with the daily disruptions and health risks of long coal trains rumbling through our towns. Livingston, where I live, is one of those towns.

Seemingly endless coal trains (often 100 cars long) routinely park at the depot in the center of town. They often sit for hours while tracks are freed and pusher cars are readied for loads to be carried up the Bozeman pass. During those hours, vital crossings are blocked, posing a real threat to public safety as emergency vehicles are stuck behind the tracks separated from people in need. Imagine the increased safety risks with the dramatically expanded train traffic a new port would demand.