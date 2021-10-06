Guest opinion: Freak tornado aside, MetraPark is good place during an emergency

Where do you go for great parties and big concerts? MetraPark, of course. Where do you go if a tornado strikes Billings? Well, MetraPark, of course. That is, unless the tornado lands on MetraPark. Alright, I’m being a little tongue in cheek here, but I’m not actually kidding at all. When emergency strikes, MetraPark is (usually) at the rescue.

Fortunately, most of us don’t find ourselves spending a lot of time thinking about major emergencies and mass disasters happening right here in this community. But thank goodness some people do. Yellowstone County, in conjunction with the City of Billings, has developed an exhaustive Emergency Operations Plan (EOP).

This is not unusual; all local and municipal governments across the country develop these, both by law and necessity. But what makes ours different from other communities is that they don’t have a MetraPark.

Let me back up and tell you a bit more about what an EOP is and its purpose. It is a document that outlines all policies, protocols and procedures that would need to be put in place to protect the safety of our citizens and community if some crazy natural or human-caused disaster were to befall us. Every Yellowstone County and City of Billings jurisdiction has a role in this.