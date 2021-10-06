Guest opinion: Freak tornado aside, MetraPark is good place during an emergency

Where do you go for great parties and big concerts? MetraPark, of course. Where do you go if a tornado strikes Billings? Well, MetraPark, of course. That is, unless the tornado lands on MetraPark. Alright, I’m being a little tongue in cheek here, but I’m not actually kidding at all. When emergency strikes, MetraPark is (usually) at the rescue.
Fortunately, most of us don’t find ourselves spending a lot of time thinking about major emergencies and mass disasters happening right here in this community. But thank goodness some people do. Yellowstone County, in conjunction with the City of Billings, has developed an exhaustive Emergency Operations Plan (EOP).
This is not unusual; all local and municipal governments across the country develop these, both by law and necessity. But what makes ours different from other communities is that they don’t have a MetraPark.
Let me back up and tell you a bit more about what an EOP is and its purpose. It is a document that outlines all policies, protocols and procedures that would need to be put in place to protect the safety of our citizens and community if some crazy natural or human-caused disaster were to befall us. Every Yellowstone County and City of Billings jurisdiction has a role in this.
Enter MetraPark. First, when disaster strikes, and before we could begin to think of food and shelter for the multitudes, we’d need to keep the government running (including law enforcement, emergency services, the judicial system and even elections).
MetraPark is fully prepared and ready to mobilize and relocate, in a moment’s notice, all of these essential services to our facilities. We even have redundancies in our systems and backup generators built-in to our infrastructure for just such a chance.
We might then need to facilitate a mass evacuation. Residents would need safe shelter, food, water and health care. We have a plan and strategies put in place and ready to execute if this were ever needed.
Additionally, MetraPark is also designated as the mobilization center for personnel prior to their deployment and would then also potentially serve as their initial staging area. This means that first responders would have a centralized location to organize and take stock of resources while coordinating their action plans to assist with things like evacuations or rescue missions.
Let’s just be grateful we’ve never had to… or have we?
Well, Father’s Day tornado aside, in just the last year and a half, since joining MetraPark as assistant general manager, I have had a few experiences. We have mobilized and set up resources and facilities for residents of several North Billings neighborhoods when they were given voluntary evacuation orders. They were facing the immediate threat of severe flooding due to a potential breach of the ditch. We set up house in Cedar Hall and made it ready to receive them.
Then, remember the 40-plus car pile-up that happened on the bridge over the Yellowstone River in late February of last year? Can you guess where many of the people involved in that accident were transported to safety? That’s right, MetraPark.
And let’s see… there was something else. Oh yeah, the PANDEMIC. The National Guard came in first and built a fully functional temporary hospital on campus in case our local medical facilities overflowed capacity.
Then throughout the year, we had a fully functional courthouse in the Expo Center. I think more than a few of you spent some quality time with us for jury selection? Then the National Guard came back to help facilitate one of the largest vaccination clinics in the region.
And, as a side note, think about all the community events we were all able to enjoy safely, (with social distancing in place), that would otherwise have not been possible without the space these facilities provide.
MetraPark is essential to our government operations even beyond these kinds of "declared" emergencies, however. Our parking lots are used by the Billings Police force for any number of training and driving exercises. And during the incredibly active fire seasons that have come to characterize our summers over the last several years, MetraPark is utilized as a place for firefighters across the region to come to rest, regain their strength and mobilize prior to their next deployments.
It’s easy to see that MetraPark humbly, sometimes thanklessly, performs essential services and provides essential functions to maintain, support and plan for the health and safety of all of us, as well as the crucial operations that keep our government up and running.
And like the old saying goes “It’s all fun and games out at MetraPark… until well, it’s anything but.”
Editor’s note: Tim Goodridge is assistant general manager at MetraPark. This guest opinion is one in a series from MetraPark officials hoping to better inform Yellowstone County taxpayers about the institution’s place in our community. Officials are currently preparing a modern, new vision for MetraPark with upgrades that could be funded by a voter-approved mill levy or bond.