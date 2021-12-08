Guest opinion: Free stuff from the government is an illusion

But wait a minute. That appeal has worked for multibillion-dollar federal spending, but now, with the “never seen a government program we didn’t like” Democrats in control of Congress and the White House, we are talking multi-trillion dollars of new spending. The stakes of their shell game are now so huge, that many Americans are beginning to question both the principles and the sustainability of the entire system. After passing trillions of dollars in so-called COVID relief (brought on by their devastating shutdown of the economy) Democrats have now passed a $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” bill (much of which has little to do with federal infrastructure), and are rapidly cramming through their “Build Back Better” bill with its current price tag of $2 trillion (far less than they wanted!)