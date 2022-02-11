Guest opinion: Freedom to die? Montanans have long depended on each other, so why not get vaccinated?

In 2021, the Montana Legislature passed House Bill 702, which “prohibits discrimination based on vaccination status or having an immunity passport.” It wasn’t until this law had a direct impact on the safety of a loved one that I fully comprehended its significance.

My 86-year-old mother recently moved back to Montana after spending 14 years in California. Just after Christmas, she was hit with a severe migraine. After a week, with her headache becoming worse by the day, we took her to the emergency room where after many tests, and a brief scare with words like ‘tumor,’ or ‘stroke,’ they discovered a serious sinus infection. They held her in the hospital for a week to get the infection under control with antibiotics.

During that week, I talked to several of the nurses at Billings Clinic. The fact that they are severely understaffed was all over the news, so I was amazed and impressed with how professional they were during my mother’s stay. Sure, there were times when they got a little short, and I noticed when passing they avoid looking you in the eye, hoping you don’t have a question for them. I never took it personally because it was clear they were stretched to the limit.

When they finally released Mom, the time in the hospital had a serious impact on her physical strength, and sadly, despite the infection clearing up, the headaches would not go away. After she fell twice in the same morning, we decided to hire a local service that provides caregivers around the clock.

So this is where Montana House Bill 702 comes into play. My mother lives in an assisted living facility, which recently had another small COVID surge. So when my mother casually asked one of the caregivers whether she was vaccinated and the young woman said no, we looked at each other with a slight feeling of disbelief. Was it possible they hire unvaccinated people to take care of elderly people? I sent a text to the woman who arranged the care and requested she only send vaccinated workers to care for my mother.

To my great surprise, she told me that they can’t do that. That’s when I learned about this law.

I replied to that text with a question about whether they don’t worry about the safety of their clients, and I asked whether they at least test their employees regularly. I got a call from the director of this organization, which I must say has been very professional in every aspect of their practice. “This is the way it is in Montana,” she told me. “I have another office in Colorado, and it’s the complete opposite, 180 degrees.”

So apparently, in Colorado, they put the safety of their citizens above some abstract concept of “freedom.” Montana has always had a libertarian strain, but despite its reputation for independent people, Montanans have also always had a strong knowledge that in the long run we are truly interdependent. I remember when I was working on my grandparents’ ranch as a teenager and we went to fight a fire at a neighboring ranch. There was never a question that we would help despite the neighbors holding different political beliefs from ours. Because we knew that if we ever had a fire, they would do exactly the same.

Because the leader of our state is not a Montanan, this attitude seems to have shifted. This commitment to ‘freedom’ has taken on this selfish air, and it’s not surprising considering that Gianforte seems to see Montana as his own private playground, a place where he can deny people access through his property, and trap and kill a wolf for sport (illegally, by the way).

I kind of understand the logic that we should all have the freedom to make our own decisions about getting vaccinated. But what I don’t understand is the disconnect between that decision and the clear consequences. So, if a Montana ranch family decides that Fauci is a dork and they’re not going to follow science, and Grandma dies, and they decide that’s the price of freedom, that’s their right.

But what some of my fellow Montanans don’t seem to grasp is that this also spreads to the neighbors. If the daughter of that same family decides to move to Billings and get a job caring for elderly people, not knowing she’s been carrying that same virus from her grandmother, does that family honestly think it’s OK if that daughter infects other people? Because that’s not the Montana I grew up in.

It's as if one party has suddenly decided not to follow the traffic laws, and the governor has said ‘and so it is done, because ‘freedom!''

Leadership comes from the top down. And it’s hard to imagine that Gianforte, Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., are ignorant enough to believe their stance that mandates aren’t effective. What is not hard to imagine is that they know their fan base, and have fallen in line with most of the rest of the nation’s Republicans who think that losing thousands of people is the cost of ‘freedom.’ Well there are two other parts to that statement about freedom in the Declaration of Independence. It calls for ‘certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.’ Liberty is all well and good, right? But it’s not much use if you’re dead. And I never thought I would see a Montana that has such a callous attitude toward life and death.

Russell Rowland is a longtime Montana resident and author of several best-selling books including “In Open Spaces,” “Fifty-Six Counties,” and “Cold Country.”

