Guest opinion: FWP right to work in cooperation with landowners like the Wilks Brothers

Which brings us to the commission’s decision involving the Wilks brothers. The commission knows that we need to harvest more elk to bring numbers down, and they’ve taken a few tiny steps to liberalize hunting opportunity.

One of those steps is the Public Elk Hunting Access Agreement program that allows landowners to apply to receive a limited number of elk permits in exchange for free access to their property. Baumeister falsely presents this as some sweetheart deal — the truth is the commission was simply following the law.

The reason this program exists is because in many hunting districts landowners are prohibited from hunting elk with a general license — they’ve got to be lucky enough to draw a permit in order to hunt their own land. In some districts the odds of drawing are worse than 1 in 100. The Wilks brothers happen to be in one such district.

This is a big part of the access problem we have today. It’s unreasonable to expect any landowner to willingly open their property to hunters when they’re not even allowed to hunt themselves.

The Wilks brothers determined that the high cost of the Hunting Access Agreement program — ceding control of their property to FWP — was worth it to receive eight elk permits that can be used by their family and employees.