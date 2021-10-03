Guest opinion: FWP right to work in cooperation with landowners like the Wilks Brothers

Thomas Baumeister of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers thinks we should condemn the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission for awarding elk permits to the Wilks brothers in exchange for free hunting access to their property (Helena IR, 9/28/2021). But Baumeister omits the most important fact: without the habitat provided by private landowners we wouldn’t have the incredible elk herd we’re all so proud of today.
Montana’s big game populations are supported primarily by private land. This situation does not come without costs — deer, antelope, and especially elk consume grass and hay with an estimated value of several tens of millions annually. Feeding the state’s wildlife is part of the cost of doing business for Montana agriculture, think of it as the “elk tax.”
Montana farmers and ranchers are exceedingly generous people. But there comes a point where the burden of feeding elk becomes egregious.
In many areas of the state we’re far past that point. Our FWP wildlife biologists have determined the healthy, sustainable statewide elk population is 92,000 animals. Today we’re at nearly 170,000. In some areas of the state we have more than ten times the number of elk that the biologists estimate to be the objective level. Eighty-percent of our hunting districts have elk counts that exceed the population objective.
Across the state cattle producers are making the heartbreaking decision to sell off part of their cow herd due to a lack of grass this year. Meanwhile, their elk tax keeps going up as too little has been done to bring elk numbers in line with population objectives.
Which brings us to the commission’s decision involving the Wilks brothers. The commission knows that we need to harvest more elk to bring numbers down, and they’ve taken a few tiny steps to liberalize hunting opportunity.
One of those steps is the Public Elk Hunting Access Agreement program that allows landowners to apply to receive a limited number of elk permits in exchange for free access to their property. Baumeister falsely presents this as some sweetheart deal — the truth is the commission was simply following the law.
The reason this program exists is because in many hunting districts landowners are prohibited from hunting elk with a general license — they’ve got to be lucky enough to draw a permit in order to hunt their own land. In some districts the odds of drawing are worse than 1 in 100. The Wilks brothers happen to be in one such district.
This is a big part of the access problem we have today. It’s unreasonable to expect any landowner to willingly open their property to hunters when they’re not even allowed to hunt themselves.
The Wilks brothers determined that the high cost of the Hunting Access Agreement program — ceding control of their property to FWP — was worth it to receive eight elk permits that can be used by their family and employees.
It shouldn’t be this way — landowners shouldn’t be forced to give up their property rights on top of the hefty elk tax they already pay.
We should be more grateful for the incredible habitat that landowners provide. We should give them assistance for the damages done to crops by wildlife. We should let them recover the cost of forage and hay lost to wildlife by awarding them transferable elk tags. And we should allow landowners to hunt their own property with an over-the-counter license. Today we do none of these things.
Baumeister’s attack on the commission was intentionally dishonest. It serves only as an ignoble example of the type of politically-motivated rhetoric that prevents us from achieving win-win solutions in wildlife management.
Chuck Denowh is the policy director of United Property Owners of Montana.
