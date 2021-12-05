Guest opinion: Gazette's editorial, Democrats fake moral outrage

The radical left are at it again. This time, their proponents employed by the Billings Gazette are trying to cancel a sitting Legislator for exercising freedom of speech.

The story gets even more predictable when you understand that they are operating on fake moral outrage sparked by the Democratic Party misquoting me.

Where this predictably goes off the rails happens when their editorial board just recently called for my “forced removal” from office. Seriously? This all began because I had the courage to say the hardest part of taking my Oath of Office was my understanding that the Montana Constitution has so many flaws.

I have never violated that sacred oath, as it is to God and the people of Montana. For a long time I have advocated that we should vote YES in 2030 to have a call for a Constitutional Convention.