Guest opinion: Gianforte, Daines attack public schools, religious freedom and Montana Constitution

The constitution makes citizenship in Montana special.

I was taken aback when I learned Gianforte and Daines asked the U.S. Supreme Court to gut our constitution, and slandered our constitutional delegates for their work to safeguard our Montana values.

Gianforte and Daines argue that Montana’s commitment to protecting public education and protecting religious freedom from undue influence by the state was actually anti-religious and “bigotry.”

The actual history, as told by the delegates themselves, couldn’t be further from the truth. Montana’s delegates saw public education as the state’s highest purpose, and worried about what might happen if the government could favor one religion over another using state funding.

It’s a shocking claim for Gianforte and Daines to argue Montana’s religious freedom and quality public education for Montana kids is actually disguised bigotry.

As part of the team defending our constitution before the U.S. Supreme Court, I take our constitutional history seriously. I listen to the framers themselves, in their own words, not what a Virginia law firm is trying to say about them.