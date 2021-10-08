Guest opinion: Gianforte's failure to lead contributes to COVID surge

Montana passed a grim milestone recently: More than 2,000 of our neighbors have died from COVID since the start of this pandemic. Montana has been — and continues to be — ranked among the worst states in the nation for rates of COVID-19 infection, hospitalizations, and deaths. For the first time in recent history, some Montana hospitals are implementing crisis standards of care, meaning not everyone who needs care is guaranteed to receive it, and other hospitals are close to that point. Inside our hospitals, health care workers are experiencing the darkest days of this pandemic so far. We didn’t have to end up here, but given the lack of leadership from Governor Gianforte, it isn’t surprising that we did.

Gianforte spent the spring and the summer hiding behind talking points, instead of using the power of his office to make sure our state was taking the steps necessary to put this pandemic behind us. Because he has been well informed of the risks, at the very least, he should have been planning and preparing for a worst-case scenario of the delta variant ripping through our communities. But he didn’t, and now more than 2000 of our family and neighbors have died and our health care workers are getting sick themselves and are overwhelmed by a second wave of COVID that never had to happen.