Guest opinion: Gianforte's FWP advisory group unbalanced

A minority of the appointees have some history of supporting the public’s interest in FWP but there is no one involved as an advocate without an economic interest in the activities of the agency. These are the public’s resources, the public’s valued opportunities, and we are paying the bills. Where is our representation?

What are legislators Scott Sales’ and Kerry White's voting history on FWP issues of significant value such as Habitat Montana, fishing access or nonresident hunting licenses? Fishing guides and hunting outfitters are well represented by Cheryl Arnaud, Chuck Rein and John Way, but who represents the everyday person who fishes or hunts? Who represents the public lands recreationist?

There are numerous Montana-based, grassroots conservation groups, both statewide and local, who consistently engage in public issues and decision-making for FWP and its commission. Many of us volunteer to mend fences, spray weeds, mark property boundaries and resolve landowner access issues, etc. Where is our representation?

Voices of Montana hunters and anglers must be heard in the Legislature, that much is clear. In fact, Montanans of all stripes value our public lands, waters and wildlife resources. It’s something that brings everyone together. It’s time for all of us to roll up our sleeves and increase our civic engagement with the Legislature and incoming governor. We have to step up for Montana wildlife, public land, conservation incentives and continued access to our hunting land and fishing waters.

Chris Marchion of Anaconda is a member of the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame and board member of the Anaconda Sportsmen’s Club.

