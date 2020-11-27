Guest opinion: Giving thanks for time in nature

I am thankful to have wild places to wander in and find the time. The natural time. In wilderness, time flows from very natural and regular rhythms. Since spring, the COVID-19 crisis has warped our sense of time. All at once, time both stalled and sped up. People struggle to recall if something happened three days or three weeks or three months ago.

Many of our cultural time markers are gone. May graduation ceremonies canceled. June weddings scaled back or delayed. Summer fairs and festivals were put on hold. Major sports schedules canceled, delayed and shifted seasons. From the Boston Marathon to Bloomsday, running events were held virtually.

On hikes this summer and fall, I have found the rhythms of nature bring focus to the passage of time. Wild nature has not changed. And, it’s reassuring to find our own place in it has stayed the same. Comfort comes from connecting to natural landscapes and their motions. Floating clouds, wind in the trees and the flowing of the creeks are all familiar. We can walk in tune to the natural rhythm of time. We can regain our own regular pace. Yet, the awe and mystery of nature’s secrets are still endless. They draw us into the unknown.