Guest opinion: GOP chair's attack on Tester misleading, inaccurate

Facts are stubborn things, and we Montanans care about them. Don Kaltschmidt’s recent op-ed attacking Sen. Jon Tester’s character was about as close to the truth as Montana is to an ocean.

So here are the facts: Tester has worked with Republicans, Democrats and Independents to create jobs, combat rising costs, and assist Montanans in every corner of the state.

He played a key role in securing resources to reopen Montana’s schools and support small businesses during the worst of the pandemic.

Tester then worked alongside five Republicans and four Democrats to negotiate, write and pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This package is creating good-paying jobs by making urgently needed investments in Montana's roads, bridges, high-speed internet, water while making us more competitive against China.

It cuts burdensome regulations for ranchers and provides clean drinking water for rural Montana. It cuts costs for working families and doesn’t raise taxes on a single Montanan.

So, did the Republican politicians who claim to represent Montanans join this bipartisan coalition and deliver good-paying jobs for our state? Not a chance.

When it came time to work across the aisle to strengthen local Montana communities, Sen. Steve Daines and Congressman Matt Rosendale put politics ahead of country and voted ‘no’. Our adversaries like Russia and China welcome their irresponsible votes.

I challenge Don Kaltschmitdt to name a single time Daines or Rosendale took a significant vote in defiance of Mitch McConnell and their other Party bosses. On the other hand, Tester was recently ranked as the 4th most bipartisan Democrat in the entire U.S. Senate.

Last summer, Tester aggressively defended Montana family farms, ranches and small businesses when he stood up to Sen. Chuck Schumer,

D-N.Y., and killed Biden’s proposal to eliminate the “stepped-up basis” provision of the tax code. That proposal would have raised taxes on working families and impacted their ability to pass their farms and businesses on to future generations, but Tester put Montanans first.

Earlier this year, Tester stood up to President Joe Biden and other national Democrats when he was one of two Democrats in the entire U.S. Senate to oppose the vaccine mandate on small businesses. That didn’t sit well with everyone in his party, but he stood up for the constitutional rights of Montanans, just as he always does.

Tester continues to call on the Biden Administration’s Department of Homeland Security to stop the vaccine mandate for truck drivers and other essential workers who frequently cross the Canadian border. He is the leading voice on either side of the aisle fighting for farmers and ranchers who are worried this mandate will disrupt free and fair trade across our northern border.

There is another saying that comes to mind when reading Don Kaltschmidt’s op-Ed: people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. Don failed to mention that he personally benefited from Senator Tester’s work when he took more than $1.3 million in taxpayer money to prop up his business conglomerate in the Flathead. Did he pay taxpayers back? Nope.

Montanans are fortunate to have an independent voice like Jon Tester fighting for us every day.

Sheila Hogan is executive director of the Montana Democratic Party.

