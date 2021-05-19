Guest opinion: GOP majority in Legislature committed blatant abuses of process

What I’ve observed over the last four months while managing a team of organizers around the 2021 Legislative session at Forward Montana should be of concern to all Montanans, no matter your political beliefs. And I hope it inspires you into action.
Over the last 90 days, GOP leadership used their renewed power to exploit the legislative process. Members of the minority party were silenced during floor debates. Committee chairs attempted to conduct hearings without Democrats present and excluded reporters from caucus meetings. During the 11th hour of the session, Republicans added sweeping amendments to bills with no opportunity for public input. Unfortunately, the pace of the session is too quick for the media and other organizations to give each of these abhorrent power grabs, and many others, the scrutiny that our democracy deserves.
Individually these moves may raise an eyebrow, but together these bold and blatant abuses of decorum are nothing short of an assault on our democracy. I won’t focus on the important policy outcomes that we know have changed the landscape of Montana for decades to come. Instead, I’d like to share some ideas of where we go from here.
My hope is that this session emboldens each and every one of us into action. Whether you’ve been civically engaged for years or just started paying attention, your voice matters. We are not meant to be spectators in the political game we call democracy, but rather, engaged participants.
Despite measurable losses, we witnessed what is possible when Montanans with shared concerns rally together. Union members showed up en masse to quash right-to-work legislation. Medical professionals, young people, and LGBTQ+ Montanans and allies worked tirelessly to stop two bills that would have prohibited transgender youth from accessing lifesaving health care. Access to Medicaid and SNAP was protected for thousands of low-income families.
Spend a day listening to heartfelt testimony on any number of the bills heard this session and you will realize the thousands of lives affected. These bills shape our lives. They perpetuate injustice. The process of sharing your story in front of people who do not listen or who gaslight you into believing your experience isn’t real is traumatizing. This is the reality of the state Legislature. It is an unsafe and violent environment for many and yet, Montanans keep showing up for this place that we love.
As the largest youth-led civic engagement organization in the state, Forward Montana knows that transforming the system from within is just one way to bring about change. If electoral politics isn’t for you, find another way to get involved! Attend your local school board meetings. Learn what’s going on in your community and get connected with neighbors. Practice listening to people with different beliefs than your own and finding common humanity. Donate time or money to organizations that represent your values.
Our Republican lawmakers are scared of our collective power. They are threatened when young people discover their agency, come together, and speak their minds. At Forward Montana, we have big dreams for Montana while recognizing that we have a long way to go. There are no simple solutions, but there are countless creative and dedicated Montanans who believe in a more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable future for our state.
If you’re looking for quick fixes, the political landscape is not a friendly place. It takes time and patience to build power, often without measurable outcomes. This work is also deeply personal. It is entrenched in our identities and experiences, and it’s absolutely crucial.
Let’s get to work.
Abby Sophir is the issue advocacy manager at Forward Montana, the largest civic engagement organization in Montana. The organization engages and mobilizes young Montanans to participate in all aspects of democracy.