Guest opinion: Governor Gianforte, enforce Montana’s “bad actor” mining law

As a hunter and angler who’s lived in the Upper Clark Fork River valley between Deer Lodge and Anaconda for more than 30 years, I can attest to the damaging legacy of mining on our waterways. In 1908, a massive flood carried toxic mine tailings from Butte down the Clark Fork River, contaminating the river and the floodplain. To this day, hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent to clean up these toxic mine tailings in Butte, Silver Bow Creek, and the river. For 30 years, I’ve worked with local citizen groups to fight for a proper cleanup of the contamination, and after all that time, the cleanup isn’t close to being done.

What I’ve learned over the years is that the best way to clean up mining contamination is to prevent it in the first place. Governor Gianforte and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have a chance to do this and save potential millions in cleanup costs if they enforce the Bad Actor law against a former Pegasus Gold Corporation executive, as is their job.

Pegasus Gold’s Beal Mountain Mine is about 20 miles southwest of where I live near Anaconda, as the crow flies. This open-pit cyanide heap leach mine stopped operating in 1997. A year later, Pegasus Gold declared bankruptcy.