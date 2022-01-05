Guest opinion: Greens making unacceptable compromises

It also would open significant further incursions into still wild lands by both motorized and mechanized recreation.

The Monture Inventoried Roadless Area, prime grizzly bear habitat, is currently closed year-round to motorized recreation use. Prime range for wintering elk as well, the area would become the Otatsy Recreation Management Area, with road and trail building and motorized use bordering their proposed Wilderness addition. Not only that, but BCSA wording might bar judicial challenges based on ecological concerns, if you can imagine that condoned by an environmental group!

Similarly, the BCSA's Spread Mountain Recreation Area would share an extensive border on three sides with designated Wilderness, establishing a 3,800 acre play area for mountain bike users. Combined with the adjacent Otatsy Recreation Management Area, significant disturbance to grizzly bears, elk herds and other wildlife would occur.

These are but a few examples of the compromises committed by the crafters of the BCSA, compromises you are not supposed to notice or to think too hard about. The "collaborative" has spent vast sums of publicly derived grant money to present a face to you of sound stewardship and community peacemaking. Their censorship of the rest of the story is very polished.