Guest opinion: Groups urge Daines to help with COVID relief

It has now been more than three months since the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, COVID-19 legislation that would have made many critical investments in our economic and health security as we continue to tackle this global pandemic.

While Gov. Bullock has been doing his job and leading our state through this pandemic — taking swift and decisive action to contain the virus’s impact in Montana — you, Senator Daines, and your colleagues in Washington have failed to do yours. You waited more than two months to even start working on a much-needed COVID-19 relief bill, and when you did, what you and your colleagues offered failed to meet the needs of hard-working Montanans. You’ve taken recess after recess without taking any action for our families. This is not leadership — this is a dereliction of duty.

And let’s be clear: The proposals Sen. McConnell and your colleagues have released thus far do not meet the dire moment we are in. We need assistance for hungry kids, for renters facing evictions and for our schools. We need help for our state, local and tribal governments here in Montana, so they can keep essential workers like firefighters, sanitation employees, and health care workers on payroll. Nothing you’ve done — or more accurately, not done — thus far has met these needs.