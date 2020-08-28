Guest opinion: Groups urge Daines to help with COVID relief

It has now been more than three months since the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, COVID-19 legislation that would have made many critical investments in our economic and health security as we continue to tackle this global pandemic.
While Gov. Bullock has been doing his job and leading our state through this pandemic — taking swift and decisive action to contain the virus’s impact in Montana — you, Senator Daines, and your colleagues in Washington have failed to do yours. You waited more than two months to even start working on a much-needed COVID-19 relief bill, and when you did, what you and your colleagues offered failed to meet the needs of hard-working Montanans. You’ve taken recess after recess without taking any action for our families. This is not leadership — this is a dereliction of duty.
And let’s be clear: The proposals Sen. McConnell and your colleagues have released thus far do not meet the dire moment we are in. We need assistance for hungry kids, for renters facing evictions and for our schools. We need help for our state, local and tribal governments here in Montana, so they can keep essential workers like firefighters, sanitation employees, and health care workers on payroll. Nothing you’ve done — or more accurately, not done — thus far has met these needs.
You’ve also backed the idea of cutting unemployment from $600/week to $200/week for people who have lost their jobs, saying the initial benefit was too generous for people who are out of work and that it encourages people to stay unemployed. And since the benefits completely ran out at the end of July, you’ve done nothing. With all due respect Sen. Daines, Montanans are proud people who take pride in their jobs. Your out-of-touch comments fail to recognize that many are struggling to find work, while you continue to receive your paycheck without fear.
Meanwhile, there is nothing in the Senate Republican proposals to help people who have become unemployed stay on their health insurance. But instead of proposing any serious solutions, you’ve instead used this opportunity to exploit the pandemic in order to attack abortion — rather than provide relief. We don’t need politics rights now — we need help.
Montanans need leadership right now that can put partisanship aside and get stuff done. We urge you to stop doing what you think is best for your political party and instead do what’s best for Montanans. We need real assistance to support our families, our schools, and our health care. We simply cannot wait any longer. We need you to do your job.
Laura Terrill is VP of external affairs for Planned Parenthood Votes in Montana. Beth Kampschror is executive director of Carol’s List. Tully Olson is executive director of Big Sky 55+
