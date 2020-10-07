Guest opinion: Gubernatorial race seen as pivotal in abortion issue

In Montana, it is not hyperbole to say that the right to an abortion could be in the hands of the next governor.

Lt. Governor Cooney has said that he will protect reproductive freedom by vetoing any legislation that bans or restricts abortion.

Congressman Gianforte has publicly stated that he supports overturning Roe v. Wade. Gianforte also cosponsored a 2019 bill that would have sent health care providers to prison for up to five years for providing abortion services.

Criminalizing doctors and nurses for performing abortions may sound far-fetched to some, but it is a real threat. In prior legislative sessions, some Montana legislators have threatened health care providers with criminal punishment—including jail time—for providing abortions. Health care professionals cannot focus on providing the best care possible for their patients when they fear being arrested and jailed.