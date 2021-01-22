Guest opinion: Gun issues weighted down with partisanship

Knee-jerk partisan reactions — rooted in ideology rather than reason — are an unfortunate aspect of living in a two-party political system and have been all too common throughout American history. Gun debates have especially succumbed to flagrant partisanship, with politicians so beholden to the party line that there is little room for conversation that deviates from “Second Amendment rights” on the one hand to “gun control at all costs” on the other. HB 102, which would permit campus concealed carry, follows this pattern, as evidenced by its passage in a straight party-line vote. The specter of the Second Amendment demands unthinking Republican support for all pro-gun positions, despite contravening evidence, common sense, or historical precedent. On all three levels, our elected representatives in the Montana Senate should oppose this bill.
Most of the arguments brought forth by proponents of HB 102 can be handily dismissed with a cursory review of evidence. For instance, advocates of HB 102 argue that eliminating “gun-free zones” would permit law-abiding citizens to defend themselves against violent threats, particularly mass shootings. Although this resonates with the mythical American idea that a single well-armed and noble citizen might deter a catastrophic event, there is no proof that this is true in reality (and actually evidence that unarmed civilian interventions are more effective).
Other justifications are more specific to college campuses, like the claim that the bill would benefit “minorities who have been victims of violence,” namely college-age women. The subtext here is clearly that if more young women armed themselves, they would not fall prey to sexual assault. Not only is this victim-blaming and sexist in its inception, but the contention once again is simply not borne out by the available data.
Indeed, evidence suggests that permitting guns on college campus would actually increase incidents involving gun violence, including homicides and especially suicides. Add to this the possibility of gun thefts and the burden of increased liability that guns on campus would put on administrations and it becomes clear that there is no benefit — and considerable harm — involved with revoking universities’ right to prohibit guns on their campuses.
Perhaps no full-throated defense of the proposed legislation is so popular, of course, as the appeal to the Second Amendment. The partisan folklore of gun rights is the root of why discourse on gun-related public policy inevitably breaks down despite strong arguments in opposition to specific measures.
Those who most aggressively promote this issue as a matter of preserving historic rights and liberties ought to go back to the founding generation and reacquaint themselves with the Second Amendment itself. It’s worth noting that the word “gun” does not appear in the Second Amendment. Ardent gun rights advocates will assert this doesn’t matter because the right of gun ownership without restriction is embedded in the apogee of our enumerated rights, “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms.”
Nearly as bad, on the other hand, are advocates of gun control who stress the necessity of a “well regulated militia” (emphasis on well regulated) to denounce gun rights in all contexts. Few bother to read the text in its entirety. “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Ignored by both sides is the passage most historians see as crucial, the clause linking the right to bear arms to a well regulated militia: the “security of a free State.” This argument doesn’t logically adhere in all cases regarding gun regulation, but it’s hard to see how allowing college campuses to prohibit guns presents a challenge to the security of a free State.
Indeed, we might consider how entirely uncontroversial moderate gun regulation was in the early American republic. As much as the framers of the Constitution worried about tyranny, they were just as concerned about anarchy. Liberty was important, yes, but regulation and law balanced the rights of individuals living together and bound by a social contract. After the ratification of the Bill of Rights in 1791, laws regulating guns proliferated (in large part due to the emergence of handguns—cheap, deadly, and entirely unrelated to the maintenance of that well regulated militia necessary for state stability).
The ability of jurisdictions and institutions to impose reasonable regulations on firearms is nothing new in American history, nor should it be as controversial as it has become.
Emily J. Arendt, PhD is an associate professor of history at Montana State University Billings.