Guest opinion: Gun issues weighted down with partisanship

Knee-jerk partisan reactions — rooted in ideology rather than reason — are an unfortunate aspect of living in a two-party political system and have been all too common throughout American history. Gun debates have especially succumbed to flagrant partisanship, with politicians so beholden to the party line that there is little room for conversation that deviates from “Second Amendment rights” on the one hand to “gun control at all costs” on the other. HB 102, which would permit campus concealed carry, follows this pattern, as evidenced by its passage in a straight party-line vote. The specter of the Second Amendment demands unthinking Republican support for all pro-gun positions, despite contravening evidence, common sense, or historical precedent. On all three levels, our elected representatives in the Montana Senate should oppose this bill.

Most of the arguments brought forth by proponents of HB 102 can be handily dismissed with a cursory review of evidence. For instance, advocates of HB 102 argue that eliminating “gun-free zones” would permit law-abiding citizens to defend themselves against violent threats, particularly mass shootings. Although this resonates with the mythical American idea that a single well-armed and noble citizen might deter a catastrophic event, there is no proof that this is true in reality (and actually evidence that unarmed civilian interventions are more effective).